Hoda Kotab hints at possibility of expanding her family

The anchor is a mother to two daughters Haley and Hope

August 14, 2024

Hoda Kotab teased the chances of expanding her family in the future.

On Tuesday, August 13, the 60-year-old TV pesonality appeared as a guest on The Jamie Kern Lima Show and hinted at the possibility of welcoming more kids.

Hoda who is already a mother to daughters, 7-year-old Haley and 4-year-old Hope, said that she keeps all the 'baby stuff' just in case of a new addition to her family.

"I get signs, Like, I have held on to all of our baby stuff, all of it, because here's the truth about life: I keep meeting people who remind you that your heart's ability to expand is beyond measure,” Kotb told the show host.

She went on to share a lesson someone once told her, “If you have the love, the space, the time and you can take care of a child who needs it, who might otherwise have a life that is, you know, not great, Why wouldn't you?"

Kotb pointed out, "So I have not closed the door, because I think life is really interesting."

"I always think that when you add something to your family, when you have a new family member, you know, for some people, when you have a pet, it enriches it all. Your kids learn more. They are more. They're better. Like I think you're making a better whole. And why not have more great goodness, if possible,” the Today anchor added.

