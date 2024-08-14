Kate Middleton shares health update with ‘message of reassurance’ amid cancer

Kate Middleton shared an update regarding her health with her fans via a message of ‘reassurance’ abd her choice of fashion in a recent video.



The Princess of Wales wore a timeless Ralph Lauren striped top as she and Prince William congratulated British Olympians on their successes at the Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Analyzing the video, style expert Danielle Rogers-Clark claimed that Kate's “familiar and relaxed” outfit choice sends a message that she is “recovering well from her cancer battle.”

Speaking with The Express, Rogers-Clark said, "When seeing Kate in a familiar approachable style, it sends a message of reassurance to the public that the Princess is doing well and recovering from her cancer battle."

"The Breton stripe has long been seen as the epitome of an effortlessly chic daytime look,” she continued. “Kate often wears a striped top, as a symbol of familiarity, and normality. It is a relaxed, accessible, and relatable style."

Back in March, Kate, the Princess of Wales shared a heartbreaking video on her social media, revealing her cancer diagnosis. In the video, she opted for a striped top.

Referring to the video, she said, "In her emotional cancer video back in March, the Princess Of Wales wore a Breton stripe jumper by Erdem, she clearly feels comfortable in this now signature casual outfit."