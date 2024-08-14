Actress Simone Reilander emotional after billionaire husband dies at 91

Actor Simone Reilander has a heartfelt tribute for late husband and business tycoon Richard Lugner.

Reilander, 41, took to Instagram with a painting of the late entrepreneur, 91, on Monday and a few words in his honour.

“You were the dream of my life,” the House Party actress wrote in a translated German language message. "And when I saw you shine at the sight of me, then I knew that I was yours too. In Love ????.”

Lugner, who has four children from previous relationships, had married for the sixth time—calling his marriage to Reilander his last, as per a local news outlet.



Lugner and Reilander wed at Vienna City Hall on June 1.

In his life, Lugner introduced many Hollywood celebrities to Vienna Ball Opera including Kim Kardashian, Priscilla Presley, Spice Girls band member Geri Halliwell.



Lugner, who enticed most of his guests with payments as per the local news outlet, also brought Sophia Loren and Jane Fonda to the Vienna Ball.

However, women were not his only guests as he once took Harry Belafont on one occasion and Roger Moore on another.

Karl Nehammer, the chancellor of Austria, wrote on X that Lugner, who also tried his hand at politics, was “an Austrian original.” In a statement, the Vienna State Opera expressed its “sincere condolences to Richard Lugner’s family.”

Lugner, a construction tycoon known for helping build the Lunger City shopping center in Vienna in 1990, was also honoured by his staff as a 'beloved boss' on the shopping center's Facebook page.

"We can hardly put into words the pain we feel," the message read. "The grief is indescribably great, but we want to reflect on all the beautiful and great times together. With a laughing and a crying eye we say goodbye to the great Richard Lugner, in our hearts he will stay forever!"

In June, Lugner told German newspaper Bild that he and his Reiländer would 'share' his shopping empire workload, but that “when I am no longer here, she will be the sole boss,” per The Independent.

Before tying the knot for the sixth time, Lugner was previously married to Christine Gmeiner, Cornelia Laufersweiler, Susanne Dietrich, Christina Lugner, as well as Playboy model and actress Cathy Schmitz.



He went on to share that his family members also remained involved in the business, saying “there is enough to do for everyone.”