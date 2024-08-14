Prince Harry makes final decision over attending funeral of beloved uncle in UK

Prince Harry has reportedly made his final decision regarding returning to UK for attending the funeral of his beloved uncle Robert Fellowes.



Lord Fellowes married to Harry and Prince William’s aunt, Lady Jane, and was brother-in-law to their mother, Princess Diana.

According to a report by the People Magazine, per Daily Mail, the Duke will not be attending the funeral of Lord Fellowes at the end of August due to ongoing security concerns.

The Daily Mail also claimed there will be a 'very small' and private funeral service for close family, which will be followed by a private memorial service for 'wider' family and friends.

There are also plans for a public memorial service in the future.

The publication also claimed it is likely that Prince William, who is also in Norfolk for the summer holidays with Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will attend the funeral of his uncle.

Both Harry and Prince William remain close to their mother's family.