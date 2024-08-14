Priyanka Chopra graces premiere of husband Nick Jonas' film 'The Good Half'

Priyanka Chopra showed up in support for her husband, Nick Jonas, at the premiere of The Good Half on Tuesday night.

The pair could not take their hands off each other upon the arrival at the famous Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, as per pictures obtained from the event.

During the event, Priyanka donned a runway-ready outfit as the Bollywood actress sported a see-through lace top tucked into black micro shorts.

In regards to her outfit and hairstyle, her top and shorts were layered under a sheer one-shoulder frock with shimmering gold floral decals while her bouncy brunette curls flowed down her back.

Additionally, the actress opted for black heels and accessorized with a Bulgari serpent chain necklace.

As far as the film is concerned, Daily Mail reported that The Good Half chronicles the life of a screenwriter Renn Wheeland (Jonas) as he returns to his birthplace of Cleveland following his mother's death.

In terms of the filmmaking, it is directed by Robert Schwartzman. The comedy-drama also stars Brittany Snow, Alexandra Shipp, David Arquette and Elisabeth Shue.

It is worth mentioning here that this movie marks Jonas' first-ever leading film role.

The Good Half will hit the theatres on July 23, however, it made its world premiere at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival.