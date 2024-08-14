King Charles 'absolutely thrilled' to meet Lilibet for first time

King Charles, who reportedly misses seeing his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet grow up, was “absolutely thrilled” to meet his California-based granddaughter for the first time in 2022.



According to a report by the BBC, King Charles, then the Prince of Wales and Lilibet had a "very emotional" first meeting during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations of Queen Elizabeth back in 2022.

The outlet quoted an insider claiming, "It was fantastic to see them. It was wonderful to have them back in Britain."

King Charles and Queen Camilla were ‘absolutely thrilled’ to see Archie and Lilibet, the source had claimed at the time.

The royal source further claimed it was also "very, very special" for Charles to spend time with his grandson, Archie, now aged three.

"He hadn't met Lili, his granddaughter, and so to meet her was very emotional, a very, very wonderful thing", the tipster said.

Lilibet was born in the US and has reportedly only met King Charles in person once.

Meghan and Harry celebrated Lilibet's first birthday on the family's trip to the UK in 2022 from California.