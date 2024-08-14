 
Geo News

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's major decision about UK return

Prince Harry will not be attending the funeral of his uncle Lord Fellowes in UK due to ongoing security concerns

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2024

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harrys major decision about UK return
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's major decision about UK return

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his thoughts over Prince Harry’s latest decision about returning to UK.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Duke will not be attending the funeral of Lord Fellowes at the end of August due to ongoing security concerns.

The Daily Mail shared the report on X, formerly Twitter handle, saying “Prince Harry will NOT be attending funeral of his uncle Robert Fellowes at the end of this month due to security fears after prince lost legal challenge over right to protection while visiting UK.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “But he will ‘checks notes’ be taking his wife to Bogotá this week…”

Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harrys major decision about UK return

Prince Harry and William both remain close to their mother's family.

The publication also claimed it is likely that Prince William, who is also in Norfolk for the summer holidays with Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will attend the funeral of his uncle.

Kylie Jenner breaks silence over 'annoying' drug enhanced weight loss rumours
Kylie Jenner breaks silence over 'annoying' drug enhanced weight loss rumours
Sofia Vergara dishes on her whirlwind romance with beau Justin Saliman: 'I'm so grateful'
Sofia Vergara dishes on her whirlwind romance with beau Justin Saliman: 'I'm so grateful'
Patrick Mahomes quips about Taylor Swift's impact on Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes quips about Taylor Swift's impact on Travis Kelce
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter reacts to 'cruel and mean' trolls video
Bruce Willis, Demi Moore's daughter reacts to 'cruel and mean' trolls
Prince Harry disappoints Meghan Markle as duchess suffers major blow video
Prince Harry disappoints Meghan Markle as duchess suffers major blow
Ariana Madix breaks silence on 'complicated' friendship with Scheana Shay
Ariana Madix breaks silence on 'complicated' friendship with Scheana Shay
Priyanka Chopra graces premiere of husband Nick Jonas' film 'The Good Half'
Priyanka Chopra graces premiere of husband Nick Jonas' film 'The Good Half'
George Clooney dishes out why he won't collaborate with David O. Russell
George Clooney dishes out why he won't collaborate with David O. Russell