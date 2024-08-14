Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's major decision about UK return

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has expressed his thoughts over Prince Harry’s latest decision about returning to UK.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, the Duke will not be attending the funeral of Lord Fellowes at the end of August due to ongoing security concerns.



The Daily Mail shared the report on X, formerly Twitter handle, saying “Prince Harry will NOT be attending funeral of his uncle Robert Fellowes at the end of this month due to security fears after prince lost legal challenge over right to protection while visiting UK.”

Commenting on it, Piers Morgan said, “But he will ‘checks notes’ be taking his wife to Bogotá this week…”

Prince Harry and William both remain close to their mother's family.

The publication also claimed it is likely that Prince William, who is also in Norfolk for the summer holidays with Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will attend the funeral of his uncle.