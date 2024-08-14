Kylie Jenner breaks silence over 'annoying' drug enhanced weight loss rumours

Kylie Jenner has defended her post-pregnancy figure after a troll claimed she used Ozempic to lose baby weight.

The reality TV star was hit with rumours that she used weight-loss enhancing drugs to attain pre-pregnancy figure following the birth of her two kids, daughter Stormi, and son Aire, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott.

During an interview with British Vogue, The Kardashians star got candid about achieving her pre-pregnancy figure through working out, debunking rumours that she used Ozempic drugs.

She shared, “Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60 pounds both pregnancies? I was 200 pounds when I gave birth to my 9 pound babies: 8.3 and 8.9, I finally lost all the baby weight after my daughter and then got pregnant with my son two months later.”

“And I felt in shape and it was working out, and then I got pregnant and did it all over again”, Kylie, who is currently dating Timothée Chalamet, added.

Elsewhere in the interview, she also highlighted the lack of empathy for women, and said, “I feel like people didn’t give me, or give women in general, enough empathy. I see pictures (on the Internet) and people are accusing me of being on drugs or something...”

To this, the interviewer asked, “You mean they mistakenly think you were taking Ozempic, or some such?”

Kylie responded by saying, “Yeah,” adding that she was “annoyed” by the accusation of Ozempic drug use.

She further said, “I’m back at my weight I was before I had my daughter and son and people are putting side by sides of me three months postpartum.

“I’m like: ‘Does everyone forget that I had two children and I gained 60lbs both pregnancies?’”