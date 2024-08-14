 
Sofia Vergara dishes on her whirlwind romance with beau Justin Saliman: 'I'm so grateful'

Sofia Vergara recently divorced Joe Manganiello

August 14, 2024

Sofia Vergara has finally broken the silence on her whirlwind romance with Dr. Justin Saliman.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday after the first live episode of America's Got Talent season 19, the 52-year-old actress revealed that she enjoys spending time with her special man.

"I'm enjoying life, I'm so grateful to the people around me," shared Sofia. "I'm grateful for summer, for the nomination, and now just for AGT. I'm excited to see Simon, Heidi, all of them!"

The Bent actress graced the red carpet alongside her fellow AGT judges - Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell.

Talking about her history-making Emmy nomination for her role in Griselda, Sofia said, "I am so thankful, because, you know, it was a lot of work and it was something that was so new for me.”

"I thought the show was gonna get nominated, I wasn't expecting a nomination for me, so I'm very thankful,” she added.

Additionally, Sofia began dating Dr. Justin after announcing her split with her ex-husband, Joe Manganiello, in July 2023.

