'Welcome to Plathville' star Ethan pens Olivia farewell note before divorce

Reality stars Ethan and Olivia Plath are off to new chapters in the sixth season of Welcome to Plathville.

Ethan finally penned the letter Olivia had asked for if he wished to communicate any last few things since she doesn't want to discuss it in person.

In the 13th episode of the ongoing TLC show, Ethan and Olivia can be seen picking up their belongings from their shared Minnesota apartment, during which he expresses his surprise at Olivia moving on so easily.

“There's stuff that she threw away that I was like, ‘Why'd you throw that away?'” he told the cameras. “I mean, but she's always been like that. Like when she cuts something out of her life, it's gone and she never looks back. And I know if she can do that with her own family, I don't stand a chance.”

However, Olivia also defended her stance as she reminded him how separation for up to eight months is long enough.



“It's been a few years worth of watching the relationship die and fighting to save it and not being able to, and then just finally accepting it and moving on,” she said. “So I was just hoping he was going to work through things on his own and he hasn't.”

Ethan confessed on the show that he didn't really see it coming. “I really thought that we would fight about it for like a week and then we would start working on it,” he said, to which she reminded him that it happened too frequently.

As for the farewell later, Ethan said he's finally written the farewell letter but he only wishes her well in the letter.

“I basically wrote in my note that I was sorry for all the ways that I fell short in our relationship that brought us to this point and I hope that she finds what I couldn't or didn't give her,” he revealed. “I wish her the best and I love her and if there's anything that she ever needs, I'll help her as best I can.”

He noted that the letter was “my way of letting her go,” even though he didn’t want to.

While Ethan is only holding on to the good memories they shared in the relationship, Olivia told the cameras that she hasn't been on the same page.

“I think the way that things are playing out between Ethan and I is a direct picture of what happened in our marriage, of me saying, ‘This doesn't work, this needs to happen, this needs to be fixed,’ and him putting his head in the sand or under the hood of a car,” she said in her confessional. “And then when things fall apart, saying, ‘I just don't understand what happened.’”



On a concluding note, Olivia does admit that “it's hard to see Ethan in this much pain and struggling this much with everything."

"But I spent years logged down in stress and being on the other side of things,” she said, adding, “I've realised that I felt more alone when I was in a relationship than I do being by myself.”