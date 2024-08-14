Olivia Attwood makes shocking confession about having babies

Olivia Attwood makes shocking revelation about being 'career-focused'

Olivia Attwood shared her thoughts on expanding her family while prioritizing her career during an interview.

The Love Island star-turned-documentary-maker got married to her long-term love Bradley Dack back in June 2023.

During an interview with New! Magazine, Olivia began at length by explaining the challenges women usually face when it comes to family and career.

In regards to this, she stated, “I think we still try and pretend that we can do everything, whereas something has to give at some point. And, right now, I'm just very career-focused.”

While speaking about her husband, Attwood added, “Bradley is obviously really keen to have children. It's a lot simpler for the male involved, right? So, if I were him, I'd want kids, too.”

The TV personality recounted by saying, “I think society minimizes the sacrifice women make to carry children and give birth to them. Especially if you're career-driven and you're independent and you live your life in a certain way.”

Daily Mail reported that Olivia also expressed similar sentiments at the beginning of August during her podcast, So Wrong It’s Right, as the model revealed that she “wants a family with husband Bradley Dack however, she’s scared.”

In this regard, the star admitted that she doesn’t want to take time off work to have a baby as she explained that she's going to sacrifice her body, mental health, her house and she doesn't want to do that as she's very ambitious.

As per the publication, Olivia stated that she’s "not getting any younger and she does want a family," adding, "Brad wants to have a baby tomorrow and I'm thinking of all the what ifs."



Moreover, Olivia told the outlet that in 2023 she planned to film the birth of her first child for her reality TV show, however, admitted that she’s too “obsessed” with her career to have a baby right now.