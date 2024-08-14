 
Geo News

RHOJ stars Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice share shocking new dynamics

RHOJ star Jackie Goldschneider spills the beans on how she and castmate Teresa Giudice moved past their rift

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2024

RHOJ stars Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice share shocking new dynamics
RHOJ stars Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice share shocking new dynamics

Some Real Housewives of New Jersey stars are off to a new start.

Jackie Goldschneider, 47, recently dedicated a segment to her newfound friendship in a longtime feud with Teresa Giudice, 52, in her new Just Jackie podcast.

"We have just both hurt each other so many times," Goldschneider said of their longtime rift. 

"We've been vicious to each other for so many years, and yet we chose to forgive each other and to move forward. And a lot of people are really, really uncomfortable with that," Goldschneider said in reference to their other RHONJ castmates.

Goldschneider proved it as well in season 14 as she shocked the Bravosphere by defending Giudice when Melissa Gorga brought up past rumours. She added how letting go of past hurt and losing the urge to seek vengeance brought 'a lot of peace' to her life.

"We weren't just pretending it didn't happen. Teresa and I got together with our husbands, we talked about it off camera. We apologised to each other for it, we apologised to each other's husbands and we decided to move forward."

As per People, the update comes after Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen revealed on his SiriusXM radio show that the series could have 'all fresh faces' for season 15 and they ‘are rebooting the show.'

‘We're going to reboot it. We're going to do something different," he answered in response to a fan's question about ongoing feuds.

'Welcome to Plathville' star Ethan pens Olivia farewell note before divorce
'Welcome to Plathville' star Ethan pens Olivia farewell note before divorce
Prince William reacts to Prince Harry's major claim about Queen Elizabeth video
Prince William reacts to Prince Harry's major claim about Queen Elizabeth
Prince Harry gets emotional for THIS 'very sad' reason
Prince Harry gets emotional for THIS 'very sad' reason
'Only Murders in the Building' creator opens up on Meryl Streep casting
'Only Murders in the Building' creator opens up on Meryl Streep casting
Camilla Cabello parties with mystery man after reunion with Shawn Mendes
Camilla Cabello parties with mystery man after reunion with Shawn Mendes
King Charles 'absolutely thrilled' to meet Lilibet video
King Charles 'absolutely thrilled' to meet Lilibet
Jojo Siwa jokes about dedicating her next tattoo to BFF Tyler Cameron
Jojo Siwa jokes about dedicating her next tattoo to BFF Tyler Cameron
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's major decision about UK return
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's major decision about UK return