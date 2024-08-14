RHOJ stars Jackie Goldschneider, Teresa Giudice share shocking new dynamics

Some Real Housewives of New Jersey stars are off to a new start.

Jackie Goldschneider, 47, recently dedicated a segment to her newfound friendship in a longtime feud with Teresa Giudice, 52, in her new Just Jackie podcast.



"We have just both hurt each other so many times," Goldschneider said of their longtime rift.

"We've been vicious to each other for so many years, and yet we chose to forgive each other and to move forward. And a lot of people are really, really uncomfortable with that," Goldschneider said in reference to their other RHONJ castmates.

Goldschneider proved it as well in season 14 as she shocked the Bravosphere by defending Giudice when Melissa Gorga brought up past rumours. She added how letting go of past hurt and losing the urge to seek vengeance brought 'a lot of peace' to her life.

"We weren't just pretending it didn't happen. Teresa and I got together with our husbands, we talked about it off camera. We apologised to each other for it, we apologised to each other's husbands and we decided to move forward."

As per People, the update comes after Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen revealed on his SiriusXM radio show that the series could have 'all fresh faces' for season 15 and they ‘are rebooting the show.'

‘We're going to reboot it. We're going to do something different," he answered in response to a fan's question about ongoing feuds.