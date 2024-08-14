 
Taylor Swift throws party for her tour team ahead final London tour

August 14, 2024

Taylor Swift hosted a “thank you party” for her 200 tour team at a private members’ club Annabel’s in Mayafir, London on Tuesday.

The 34-year-old hit maker partied with her crew until 3:00 am ahead of her final leg of the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium.

According to Daily Mail, she made sure the plush venue was fitted out with a free bar and organized six 52-seater coachers to transport people back to hotels around the city.

In terms of Love Story singer’s dressing, she channeled in a Vivienne Westwood checkered co-ord, teamed with a chic ruffled white shirt and lime green platform heels, as per The Sun.

In regards to this, the publication stated, “Taylor is one of the most generous pop stars out there and she threw this party to thank her team for their hard work.”

Additionally, the songwriter hired out Annabel’s for the night and put on a free bar so her team could let their hair down.

As per the outlet, they will be back hard at work tomorrow for the first night at Wembley and everyone was very appreciative of Taylor’s efforts.

Furthermore, Taylor came back to London a day prior to her final leg of the London tour which will take place on Wednesday night.

It is worth mentioning that the Lover singer, who already had three shows in June, will be wrapping up this leg of her tour with five more gigs.

