Lisa sends loud and clear message regarding BLACKPINK split

Lisa addressed the rumours of BLACKPINK parting ways

August 14, 2024

Lisa has turned down BLACKPINK split rumours with her recent statement.

The 27-year-old singer, in an interview to ELLE, said that she and her K-pop girl group; Jennie, Rosé and Jisoo "have no plans to call it quits."

The girl-band member, who launched her own artist management firm, LLOUD, is also making her acting debut in HBO's The White Lotus.

Talking about it, she admitted she feels nervous. “I think I cried when I got the role."

She went on to say, "I was with my friends, my mum’s friends, and my mum as well, but I didn’t tell them that I auditioned for it.” 

“I’m super excited and nervous, because it’s my first acting project. So I was happy for a second, and then I was like, ‘Oh, wait, wait, how am I going to deliver this?'"

She admitted, “It’s pretty new to me, but I think it’s similar to shooting music videos…I’m excited for my fans to see it."

Apart from the upcoming show, the singer will also release a solo album, which is set to release later this year.

