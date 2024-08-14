 
Geo News

Kourtney Kardashian gives a sneak-peek into BTS at 'Lemme' shoot

Kourtney Kardashian gives a glance of the behind the scenes into BTS at her 'Lemme' products photoshoot

By
Web Desk
|

August 14, 2024

Kourtney Kardashian gives a sneak-peek into BTS at Lemme shoot
Kourtney Kardashian gives a sneak-peek into BTS at 'Lemme' shoot 

Kourtney Kardashian Barker took her fans to behind the scenes of her photoshoot.

The reality star posted some sneak-peek shots on her Instagram as she gave fans a glimpse of her backstage action on her recent photo shoot while promoting her Lemme Glow Lollipops on Tuesday.

In regards to the multiple mirror selfies, Kourtney sported a feathered pale pink bodysuit featuring a black bow at the top.

Furthermore, she posed for close-ups and full-length pictures in order to give fans a look at her entire outfit, which she matched with pale pink open-toe heels. 

While going with diner theme for the shoot, Kardashian wore her brunette hair in a '60s-style backcombed look as she shared some of the snaps which included a close-up of a record player, and a snap of a stack of pancakes.

It is worth mentioning that the carousel of images included an image of Kardashian Barker holding one of the red lollipops while posing in a yellow top and hot pants on a pink stool, similar to the one she shared on Instagram on August 1st.

In this regard, the model wrote in caption, "a little bts from my @lemme glow lollipop campaign shoot.”

As far as the mother of three’s Lemme product is concerned, both Kardashian Barker and the Lemme Instagram page have been promoting the release. 

