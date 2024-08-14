Christine Baransk ignites hopes for 'Mamma Mia! 3' with new update

Christine Baransk is teasing Mamma Mia! 3.

Christine revealed that she met with Mamma Mia! producer Judy Craymer, who shared an idea with her for a potential third installment.

The franchise stars Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and more.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was in London with [producer] Judy Kramer at our favorite watering hole, she is planning Mamma Mia 3. She gave me the narrative plotline of how it’s going to happen. That’s all I can say!”

The Gilded Age star went on to praise the producer for making “things happen” instead of wishing “it could happen,” noting that Craymer “made” Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again “happen,” which was “a phenomenal hit,” so she “wouldn’t put it past” her “to get everybody back together.”

“We’ll all be on some fabulous Greek or Croatian island having a blast,” she gushed. “I hope.”

This comes after both Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried agreed that given a good script they’d be up for Mamma Mia! 3.

Singing praise of the franchise, Christine said: “Mamma Mia! [has] made so many millions of people around the world happy. Is it a little dumb, a little campy? That’s part of its charm.”

She shared: “When I’m in Europe, I can’t tell you how many little girls want to be photographed with Tanya. It troubles me a little, that Tanya’s their favorite character. But, hey, we’re always attracted to that kind of snappy, sexy lady.”