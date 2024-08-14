'It Ends With Us' Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni conflict laid to rest

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni starrer, It Ends With Us might just have created two separate fan bases.

According to Mirror, an insider has claimed that many people believe that the 40-year-old actor was “screwed” creatively, contrary to the point of views that Blake Lively’s supporters have.

Reports also state that in recent weeks, as the co-stars embarked on press tours, not only did they have conflict amongst each other but also faced major “creative differences.”

Production sources have now put out the fire of burning rumors that the entire cast stands with the Gossip Girl alum and stated that the crew have favourable thoughts for Justin.

In a conversation with TMZ, a source assured that the filmmaker was “generally a nice guy to work with and cared a lot about the production.”

These claims came just a few hours after Justin hired a crisis PR-manager, the same one Johnny Depp hired amidst his defamation trail against ex-wife, Amber Heard, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

For the unversed, rumors about the two celebrities spread through TikTok, ahead of the release of their book-to-film adaptation, where fans noticed that Justin did not attend press events to promote the film.