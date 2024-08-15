Latto unveils official tour title, dates and exciting guests

On Wednesday, August 14, Latto officially announced her tour titled “Sugar Honey Iced Tea” referencing her third and newest album which dropped back on August 9.

The 25-year-old’s embraces her Southern roots through her newest album which includes collaborations with artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Young Nudy, Flo Milli, Teezo Touchdown and others.

Their tour begins on October 25 and will take place in 22 cities this season. Stops in D.C., Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Las Vegas, etc. will also be made until she finally wraps it all up in Denver.

The Big Energy artist also revealed what lead to the unique album title by saying, "When I met [producers] Pooh [Beatz] and [Go] Grizz[ly] and locked in with them, everything just felt Southern."

She carried on, "One day, shortly after we cut Put It on Da Floor, I just walked in the studio like, '"Sugar Honey Iced Tea" is the name of the album. People be trying to be messy and thinking it’s a response to something. I promise you, this is before any of that s***. This is something that just felt Southern to me. Where I’m from, we be like, 'I’m the sugar honey iced tea!'"

On August 13, the rapper released an additional track called Chicken Grease, a flip of a hit song by T.I. titled, 24's. This song is already a hit among fans who highly anticipate that the star will perform it on tour.