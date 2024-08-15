Sofia Vergara jokingly hints at 'Modern Family 3' sequel?

Sofia Vergara expressed her love for the Modern Family cast by saying that she would “die” to be back on set with all of them.

She also shared with Variety that she and her former onscreen spouse have a joke between them that involves both Ed O’Neil’s age and a possible reboot of the show that lasted for an impressive amount of 11 seasons and aired from 2009 to 2020.

"I always joke with him, ‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us. You can’t be dead!', she told the outlet how she teases O’Neil, also sharing that after seeing him in Clipped, she said to him, "You look f****** old."

The 52-year-old also had a reunion with the cast last year in November, marking their first meet-up since 2020 when the show ended.

Sofia told PEOPLE after, "It was very special. The day before I came from the Bahamas, and today I had this [event], so I’m exhausted, but it was so worth it."

She also shared that since it was the first time meeting one another in about 4 years, it was “very exciting” for everyone.

She carried on, "It's amazing, because we're always connected. Even though we haven't seen each other in so long, it felt like we just left the set in 2020."