Demi Lovato reflects on healing from 'daddy issues' while remembering late father

The former child star’s 'Child Star' documentary is all set to release on Hulu

August 15, 2024

Demi Lovato opened up about her relationship with late father.

The 31-year-old singer appeared in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on August 14 and reflected on her childhood fame.

"I think part of me always thought that if I made it in the industry that I would get the love from my birth dad that I didn’t have," she told the outlet.

The Disney Channel alum went on to say, "And he was troubled, and I think I always chased success because I knew it would put me in his line of sight again and it would make him proud of me."

"But now that I’ve dealt with those daddy issues, I don’t need the industry as much as I once did, and I’m proud of myself for getting here,” she added.

Lavato has always been vocal about her rift with her late father, Patrick Lovato, who passed away in 2013 due to cancer after years of battle with addiction.

Two years after her father’s death, the Daddy Issues singer opened up about her experience of getting through the loss.

"I was very conflicted when he passed because he was abusive. He was mean, but he wanted to be a good person,” she said in a video interview on her YouTube channel.

"And he wanted to have his family, and when my mom married my stepdad, he still had this huge heart where he would say, 'I’m so glad that he's taking care of you and doing the job that I wish I could do,’” she added.

