Naomi Campbell shares insight into her life as a mom

Noami Campbell gave a rare look into her life as a mom of two.



The 54-year-old supermodel appeared on the cover of Harper’s BAZAAR for the September 2024 Icons issue and talked about her two kids in the accompanied interview.

Campbell, who welcomed a daughter in May 2021 and a son in June 2023, called her kids the ‘biggest blessing’.

“It’s the biggest joy,” she told the outlet of being a mom.

She went on to say, “The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be able to be their mother. I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids.”

Campbell further pointed out how the presence of her children affected her travels noting, “I definitely don’t take them from New York to London for a two-day shoot. That’s too much, but my kids love to travel."

"They must have known!” she said with a laugh.

Previously in an interview with The Times back in June, Campbell confirmed that she welcomed both of her children via surrogate.