Sofia Vergara used to hide her curves to portray cartel leader ‘Griselda’

Sofia Vergara revealed that she hid her body curves to transform into a gang leader Griselda Blanco.



The 52-year-old actress appeared in a recent with Variety published on Wednesday, August 14, and reflected upon the transformation she underwent for her role in the Netflix miniseries Griselda

It is pertinent to mention that the series is based on the life of a Columbian drug lord.

"She was maybe not a Barbie doll, but the real Griselda Blanco had something — she had some kind of s** appeal that I needed to show," Vergara told the outlet, noting that she wanted to cover her curves to hide the ‘jiggle’.

The Modern Family alum went on to say, "I didn’t want the bouncing that is natural for Latin women to show. I would have to wrap myself so that my butt wouldn’t jiggle. I had to wear a really bad bra."

"I had to cover my arms, because I have very skinny arms, and you don’t look threatening when you have this stupid little arm," Vergara added.

As per the report, the America’s Got Talent judge used to spend over four hours each day to transform into Griselda Blanco.