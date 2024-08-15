 
BTS Jungkook's first film gets release date

BTS Jungkook's upcoming film is set to release in September

August 15, 2024

BTS Jungkook has left his fans excited as the release date of his first documentary film has been announced.

The film’s news was shared by the boy band's agency Big Hit Entertainment on social media, via a teaser poster featuring the lead vocalist.

The teaser poster showcases Jungkook, surrounded by a collage of his own images. Titled as JUNGKOOK: I AM STILL, the solo documentary film is set to premiere in theaters worldwide on September 18, 2024.

The film, as per the singer’s agency, will focus on an eight-month journey, narrating Jungkook’s solo ascent to international fame.

The documentary film, which was announced earlier on June 11, will also offer an exclusive behind-the-scenes of the vocalist's upcoming debut solo album, GOLDEN.

On the work front, Jungkook is currently being featured alongside band member Jimin in Are You Sure?!, an eight-episode travel reality series streaming exclusively on Disney+.

