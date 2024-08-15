Zoe Kravitz sheds light on 'hurtful' life decision

Zoe Kravitz opened up about the hurtful choice she made after her parent's divorce.



During a candid discussion in an interview with Esquire, The Batman actress, while reflecting on her past decisions, shared how she moved in with her father Lenny Kravitz, during her childhood.

Lenny and Lisa tied the knot in 1987 and welcomed Zoe a year later. The now ex-couple parted ways when the actress was only 3-years-old, finalizing their divorce in 1993.

Zoe initially lived with her mother and at the time she was 11, she decided to move in with her father, where she was able to 'do it all.'

The actress recalled, “It wasn't that my dad didn't care. He just cared about different things.”

However, she grew up quickly while living with her father and experiencing the lifestyle that comes with fame.

Zoe reflected on moving out of her mother's house and called it a hurtful decision, "I think it was very hurtful that I moved away from her to be with my dad and my dad wasn't even there."

Zoe further added, "I just wish I had been able to appreciate what she was doing for me."

On the work front, Zoe is set to star and make her directorial debut in upcoming film Blink Twice.

The film, which is set to be released in theaters on August 23, stars Channing Tatum besides Zoe.