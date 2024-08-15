Lily Collins graces pink carpet at the premiere of 'Emily in Paris'

Lily Collins stepped out in glamour at the premiere of Emily In Paris season four in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.



The lead character of Emily In Paris donned a glitzy strapless black frock as she was joined by her co-star Ashley Park, along with the other stars of the show.

In terms of Collins’ dress, she had sported a sparkly beaded bodice, a peplum waist and a sheer diamond-print skirt. Each diamond was decked out in black sequins that caught the light as Lily posed for shutterbugs on the event's blush pink carpet, as per Daily Mail.

In regards to her hair and makeup, her jaw-length brunette hair was styled sleek and straight while she rocked fluttery lashes and a maroon lip.

Furthermore, while keeping it sparkly, Lily went for minimal accessories as she had a pair of silver drop earrings and the rose-cut diamond engagement ring which she received from husband Charlie McDowell in 2021.



As per the publication, the Mirror Mirror star carefully stepped down the pink carpet steps outside The Egyptian Theatre in black stilettos as before reaching the venue, the actress took it to her Instagram to give the audience a glimpse into her dress.

As far as the series is concerned, Emily In Paris Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on August 15 as it picks up from Camille and Gabriel’s ill-fated wedding and Emily and Alfie’s breakup in the Season 3 finale.