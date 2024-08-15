Blake Lively praised for addressing domestic violence in ‘It Ends With Us'

Blake Lively, who recently starred in It Ends with Us, a film adaption of a novel based on same name, has been praised by Sony Pictures Entertainment Chair-CEO Tony Vinciquerra.



According to Hollywood Reporter, in mid-June, the actress-producer attended novel author Colleen Hoover’s Book 'Bonanza' in Dallas for a 'Question & Answer' session.

She surprised the over 2,000 attendees where she announced they could screen a rough cut of It Ends With Us' adaptation the following night.



The screening of the movie is said to have been a good marketing strategy for Sony, which owns the rights to release the movie.

Now, as per the publication the Sony Chief praised Lively for ‘advancing the conversation around domestic violence’ in romance novel based film.

In this regard, he said, “Blake, Colleen and so many women put so much effort into this remarkable movie, working selflessly from the start to ensure that such an important subject matter was handled with care.”



He went on to say, “Audiences loved the movie. Blake’s passion and commitment to advancing the conversation around domestic violence is commendable.”

“We love working with Blake, and we want to do 12 more movies with her,” he added.

The female-centric film debuted to $50 million last weekend at the North American box office. It Ends With Us has so far grossed 80 million globally.