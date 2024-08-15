Sara Foster parts ways with Tommy Haas after 14 years

Sara Foster and her longtime partner, Tommy Haas, have officially called it quits, as per latest reports.

An inside spilled to People Magazine, the podcaster, 43 and ex-tennis pro, 46, are "entirely focused on co-parenting their two daughters Valentina and Josephine.”

However, the real reason behind their split has not been revealed yet.

In 2021, Sarah called out Tommy for liking snaps of bikini-clad women on Instagram on Valentine's Day.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the guy that hasn't figured out yet that 'likes' are public," she penned on her Instagram at that time by posting two screenshots of Tommy’s likes on images of women wearing bikinis.

"Love you @tommyhaasofficial," the entrepreneur added.

In response, Tommy revealed on his Instagram Story that Sara had liked a shirtless picture of Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron.

"Happy Valentine's day @sarafoster I promise i will go back to the gym," the former athlete wrote in his post.



For those unversed, Sara described herself and Tommy as "basically married” during an appearance on the We Met at Acme podcast in 2023.



"We've been together since I've been 25 years old," she explained. “We have two kids. Our lives are completely intertwined and together."

