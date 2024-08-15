Demi Lovato reveals future daughter's career plans in music

Demi Lovato shared the response she will give her daughter if she would want ever follow in her footsteps.

As the 31-year-old star is preparing for the release of her searing documentary Child Star, she has some advice and plans for her future daughter.

For those unversed, the Let It Go singer landed her breakthrough role on Barney & Friends at the age of eight and then she became a Disney Channel personality shortly afterwards, as per Daily Mail.

As the songstress grew into an adult celebrity, she battled a host of personal demons, including bulimia, drug abuse and bipolar disorder, according to the publication.

Furthermore, now she is making her directorial debut with Child Star, interviewing names like Drew Barrymore, JoJo Siwa, Christina Ricci and more about growing up famous.

While speaking to Hollywood Reporter, Demi stated that that she has already decided what to tell her daughter, if she ever had one, in terms of pursuing a career in music.

In regards to this, Demi shared, “I’d say: ‘Let’s study music theory and prepare you for the day you turn 18, because it’s not happening before that.’”

The Heart Attack hit maker continued that she will also tell her daughter that, “Not because I don’t believe in you or love you or want you to be happy, but because I want you to have a childhood, the childhood that I didn’t have.”

Additionally, she would want her daughter to come up with a backup plan because she believes that Demi herself is “in this weird position because she still relies on music for her income.”

It is pertinent to mention that Demi is currently engaged to a musician Jordan Lutes aka ‘Jutes’ who proposed her a few days before the last Christmas.