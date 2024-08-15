How many 'body swaps' will be in ‘Freaky Friday' sequel?

Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis hint at more 'body swaps' in ‘Freaky Friday' sequel?

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, who have returned for Freaky Friday sequel after two decades, dished out interesting details about the film’s upcoming sequel.



The duo, in an interview with the IMDB, while discussing the sequel, teased that their new part will not solely focus on 'one body swap', hinting at they won't be the only ones who will swap bodies in the film.

While not revealing the main plot of the sequel, Curtis teased, "I can’t tell you what it is, but I have a secret way of reminding myself [which character I’m playing]."

She went on to say, "But I can’t tell you until you see the movie, or until we’re promoting the movie, and then you’ll know a lot more about the movie."

According to the actress, the movie is just 'freakier' in all aspects. She added, “It’s funnier, and there’s more physical comedy. The switches are freakier.”

Titled as Freakier Friday is a sequel of 2003 film starring Curtis and Lohan in a mother-daughter role, who switch bodies after reading a mystical Chinese fortune cookie.