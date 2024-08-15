Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz bond over classic films ahead Blink Twice release

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz bonded over a number of classic films as their new film just Blink Twice just hit in theatres.



The 35-year-old actress, who made her directorial and writing debut in the recent film, Blink Twice, and her 44-year-old fiancé took part in the Criterion Collection's Closet Picks video series.

As per Daily Mail, the long-running video series showed artists delving through a closet full of Criterion Collection films while they discussed their favorites.

It is worth mentioning that this video came just days after Tatum, who proposed Kravitz in October 2023, called her fiancé “the love of my life.”

Furthermore, the first film they chose was John Cassavetes' A Woman Under the Influence, starring Gena Rowlands, who just passed away Wednesday at 94.

In regards to that, Kravitz mentioned that Rowlands' performance in the 1974 film, “is just one of the best things I've ever seen,” while adding that they watched it recently and they forgot how “wild” the ending is.

Meanwhile, Tatum picked up Harland County from director Barbara Kopple, who directed his first ever movie, 2005's Havoc as Kravitz then picks the 1980 documentary Paris is Burning, which she called, "the best documentary of all time."

In this regard, Tatum added, "it's one of those things it's a place and time that you will never be captured," as Zoe stated that she and her father Lenny Kravitz always quoted the film.

Moreover Tatum also picked Lord of the Flies, which Kravitz hasn't watched yet while she picked 1988 French film The Vanishing, which she called, "one of the scariest movies ever."

As far as the couple's upcoming film is concerned, Blink Twice is set to hit the theatres on 23rd August.