Molly-Mae Hague reveals she had 'crying fit' before announcing Tommy Fury split

Molly-Mae Hague revealed she had a "crying fit" days before she announced the end of her relationship with Tommy Fury.

For those unversed, the 25-year-old actress recently took to her Instagram to announce she and the boxer have called it quits.

"I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship,” shared Molly, who welcomed a baby girl with Tommy last year.

Before announcing her split, the Love Island star posted a video of herself on her YouTube channel where she updated fans about her life.

In the clip, Molly shared she visited a “fortune teller to predict her future.”

“I've never in my life gone to see anybody, like a spiritual person, that could predict the future or read your mind or anything like that. And I'm doing that this evening which I'm really excited about,” she revealed.

Molly continued, "There's nothing I really want answers to in my life but there's so much going on in my life right now. I'd love to see if she gets things right, I'm just fascinated.”

"The crying fit that I had because I was having a really stressful day and it completely tipped me over the edge," she added.