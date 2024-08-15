Adele's fiancé sends supportive message to singer in rainy performance

Adele fiancé sends supportive message to singer in rainy performance

Rich Paul, fiancé of Adele sent a heartfelt message to the singer, who recently performed amid the rainy weather in Munich, Germany.



The singer held a show at Messe München's 80,000-seat outdoor arena during heavy rain, according to the Billboard.

However, the Skyfall hitmaker, who has been performing twice a week this month in Munich, continued her performance.

The singer was backed by her fiancé in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in which Paul wrote: ‘The show must go on!’

Picture Source: X

His tweet comes after the singer publicly announced her engagement to him on August 9.

The two have been dating since 2021 but they have kept their relationship out of the spotlight despite rumors of their engagement or even a marriage.

In October 2023 Paul remained coy when asked on CBS Mornings about the rumors of their marriage and whether or not they should refer to Adele as "Mrs. Paul."

Paul replied by saying, “You can say whatever you want." Meanwhile, in August 2022 Adele told Elle of Paul, “I’ve never been in love like this, I’m obsessed with him.”