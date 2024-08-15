 
Kim Kardashian reveals what her kids are busy making lists of

Kim Kardashian opens up about new activity her kids are busy doing these days

August 15, 2024

Kim Kardashian’s kids have found a new activity of playing cupid which keeps them busy as they have been trying to arrange “dates” for their mother.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kardashian revealed that her kids have been trying to arrange dates for her, on Wednesday.

In regards to this Kim stated while confirming that she’s single, “It’s so funny because my kids try to set me up. Like, they’re ready now and I’m not. They’re so particular. Like they come home, they make lists. Saint wants me to be with any basketball player or soccer player.”

According to Daily Mail, the SKIMS founder, who shares daughter North, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm, with ex-husband Kanye West, continued by saying, “I’m like, ‘If you only knew.’ It’s no, no, no. And then some of my kids want me to be with streamers. Like they have lists and they try to sneakily set me up and I’m like ‘guys, this just isn’t what I want right now.’”

Furthermore, during the interview, Kardashian also revealed her take on her kids and her bond with them along with her familial relationship. The model also gives an insight into the success of her company, SKIMS.

As far as Kim displaying her family on social media, Kardashian also shared a series of family photos from inside a restaurant and multiple shots of the beautiful scenery, including a lakeside view showing white chairs and trees. 

