Halle Berry reveals rare inside about Mark Wahlberg life

Halle Berry has a new movie coming out with Mark Wahlberg titled The Union and during her time with him on set, she came to know a rare part of his life.



In a chat with ET, the John Wick star revealed the Transformers actor was an early bird after she said he went for training daily at 4 a.m.—something the actress admitted she could not do.

"He goes hard," the 58-year-old referred to his time at the gym. "He does go to bed early. Fun fact, I didn't know that about Mark Wahlberg."



On the other hand, Mark was full of praise for Halle with whom he already has a friendly relationship making the work on the film easy.

"It was so easy," he shared. "I was a big fan for a long time and we've been friendly for a long time but we haven't had a chance to work together."

Giving an insight into their strong friendship, Mark recently sent his burger food truck to his friend's doorstep, much to her excitement.

This came after the Catwoman admitted to not having tried the burgers from his famous fast-food chain, Wahlburgers

In the meantime, The Union will premiere on Netflix on August 16.