Photo: Reese Witherspoon influenced by Jennifer Aniston's beauty standards: Source

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s bonding is reportedly going strong.

Recently, an insider shared with Life & Style that The Morning Show hosts are getting along well with each other.

It was also claimed that Reese is more than happy to play cupid for the Friends veteran as Jennifer struggles to get out of the “rut.”

Now, an insider shared with the same outlet that Jennifer Aniston has also influenced Reese’s beauty choices.

"They both use fillers and Botox," a source close to the duo recently established.

They also addressed, "They don't see a stigma with doing it, but Reese was slower to come around."

"It's not a secret that Jen has become the leading voice and decision-maker on The Morning Show, and that includes the many subtle transformations to her face viewers have seen over these three seasons," the insider continued and noted, "Jen normalizes plastic surgery in middle age, as long as sanity and aesthetics prevail."

"Jen doesn't want to go overboard, and neither does Reese," the insider declared and concluded the topic by saying, "Jen is hacking her appearances, tastefully and carefully, and people like what she's doing. Even in her somewhat diminished role, Reese gets it."