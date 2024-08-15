 
Geo News

Kelly Osbourne exclaims her 'heart is about to explode' in cute moment with son

Kelly Osbourne shares son, Sidney, with her partner, Sid Wilson

By
Web Desk
|

August 15, 2024

Kelly Osbourne exclaims her heart is about to explode in cute moment with son
Kelly Osbourne exclaims her 'heart is about to explode' in cute moment with son

Kelly Osbourne just revealed how her son is a rock star!

The 39-year-old TV personality shared a wholesome moment that she had with her son, Sidney, who was born in 2022.

On Wednesday, taking to her official Instagram account, the daughter of the iconic Ozzy Osbourne uploaded a sweet video of Sidney vibing with his father, Sid Wilson, who is also a turntablist for the for the metal band, Slipknot.

Kelly could be seen holding up her son to Sid on stage as he performed in Madison Square Garden at New York City. The musician joined his family and the three rocked out together, dancing to Slipknot.

"Baby Sidney watching his daddy perform at #MadisonSquareGarden," she captioned the reel, adding, "My heart is about to explode."

In May, Kelly had a conversation with PEOPLE about her son and the scary experience she had during childbirth.

"I'm such a wimp, I can't handle pain," she told the outlet, adding. "But [when it came to his birth] it was the weirdest thing, something came over me and I became a different person. I was just like, OK, let's do this."

Kevin Costner believes he is indispensable in 'Yellowstone:' Report
Kevin Costner believes he is indispensable in 'Yellowstone:' Report
'Love Island' star Joey Essex reports 'stalker' to police after receiving threats
'Love Island' star Joey Essex reports 'stalker' to police after receiving threats
Kim Kardashian puts career first as kids play cupid
Kim Kardashian puts career first as kids play cupid
Blake Lively speaks out on 'tone-deaf' promotion of 'It Ends With Us' video
Blake Lively speaks out on 'tone-deaf' promotion of 'It Ends With Us'
Hugh Jackman gives a throwback to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' 'day one'
Hugh Jackman gives a throwback to 'Deadpool & Wolverine' 'day one'
Halle Berry reveals rare inside about Mark Wahlberg life
Halle Berry reveals rare inside about Mark Wahlberg life
Kim Kardashian reveals what her kids are busy making lists of
Kim Kardashian reveals what her kids are busy making lists of
Katie Price flaunts '18-carot gold-plated' jewelry amid bankruptcy hearing
Katie Price flaunts '18-carot gold-plated' jewelry amid bankruptcy hearing