Kelly Osbourne exclaims her 'heart is about to explode' in cute moment with son

Kelly Osbourne just revealed how her son is a rock star!

The 39-year-old TV personality shared a wholesome moment that she had with her son, Sidney, who was born in 2022.

On Wednesday, taking to her official Instagram account, the daughter of the iconic Ozzy Osbourne uploaded a sweet video of Sidney vibing with his father, Sid Wilson, who is also a turntablist for the for the metal band, Slipknot.

Kelly could be seen holding up her son to Sid on stage as he performed in Madison Square Garden at New York City. The musician joined his family and the three rocked out together, dancing to Slipknot.

"Baby Sidney watching his daddy perform at #MadisonSquareGarden," she captioned the reel, adding, "My heart is about to explode."

In May, Kelly had a conversation with PEOPLE about her son and the scary experience she had during childbirth.

"I'm such a wimp, I can't handle pain," she told the outlet, adding. "But [when it came to his birth] it was the weirdest thing, something came over me and I became a different person. I was just like, OK, let's do this."