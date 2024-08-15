'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcome first child

Reality stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux 'couldn't be more in love' as they welcome their first child together.

Alexa and Brenno, who met and wed on season 3 of Netflix hit show Love Is Blind, announced the arrival of their first child on Wednesday.

The couple, who are now parents to daughter Vienna Ziva Lemieux, marked her arrival in a sweet Instagram post.

The post featured a picture of the new parents smiling together on a bed with their baby girl.

"Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024. She has mommy's hair and daddy's dimples and we couldn't be more in love," the couple captioned the post.

In March, the Love Is Blind stars finally announced they were expecting their first child, which they revealed was a girl as the expecting mum at the time dressed in pink.



Brennon stood beside his wife, placing a hand on the piano and smiling for the camera.

"We decided to find out the gender privately at home with just the two of us so that we could have a special moment," Alexa told People at the time. "We got some cupcakes with the color icing either being pink or blue."