Katy Perry's team defends 'Lifetimes' music video amid controversy

Katy Perry's label, Capital Records, has addressed recent allegations related to the filming of her Lifetimes music video, as per The Independent report.

The recent allegations about environmental damage centers around the claims that the video was shot without proper authorization on Spain's Balearic Islands.

While the Ministry clarified that Perry's actions were not deemed a "crime against the environment," they did constitute an infringement due to the lack of formal filming authorization.

Capitol Records stated that they believed all required permits were obtained for the shoot.

A spokesperson explained, "The local video production company assured us that all necessary permits for the video were secure, we have since learned that one permit was in process, although we were given verbal authority to go ahead."

"Our local crew on July 22 applied for a permit for this specific location with the Directorate-General For Coasts And Coastline," they added.

They further clarified that their local crew had applied for a permit and received "verbal" approval before filming adding that they complied with all regulations and expressed respect for the location and its protectors.

Lifetimes is a track from Perry's upcoming studio album, 143, set for release on September 20.