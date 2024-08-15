Photo: Kim Kardashian returns to her old 'wild' self after heartbreak: Report

Kim Kardashian has reportedly gotten her confidence back.

Previously, it was revealed that the mother of four children was not feeling her best self after Odell Beckham Jr.’s “dump.”

However, an insider revealed to In Touch Weekly that Kim “is feeling totally empowered and sexy and living her best life all around the world.”

The source also mentioned of the beauty mogul that she “doesn’t see anything wrong with having some casual fun with younger guys who are more than happy to be at her beck and call.”

“Kim’s not going to sit around and act like some nun. She has no desire to be celibate,” the insider claimed before moving on to another topic.

This comes after an insider dished to Entertainment Tonight, "Kim is mostly focused on work, her kids, and her family, but dating is certainly not out of the question.”

The tipster also tattled at the time, "She'd love to date someone that's close to their family, trustworthy, loyal, successful, and most importantly, family and kid driven.”

"Her friends, of course, want her to find love, but respect that it will happen at her own pace and when she feels the timing is right,” the confidante also claimed then.