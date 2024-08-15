Kylie Kelce opens up about building confidence as a mom

Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce revealed how she is building her confidence while raising three daughters



In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the mom of three talked about her mom's mantra.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares 4-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte, and 18-month-old Bennett with her husband Jason.

"Anyone that I speak to, especially other moms. I just keep repeating, ‘We're having fun,’ because if you say it enough, you'll believe it," she told the outlet.

"Some days you just have to laugh or you'll cry. I feel like you just have to just be like, ‘We're having fun, right? Yeah, we're having fun.’ So that's been recently my most common phrase, especially to other moms," Kylie explained.

While accepting her low confidence Kylie noted that she is growing with each passing day, she said, "I feel like all moms know that feeling. I wouldn't say I'm a confident mom only because as a mom, you sort of question everything you're doing, every day.”

"I'm still in the phase of, like every so often, I'm like, ‘How am I responsible for three little humans? How did that happen? When did we blink and get here?’" she added.

She further pointed out, "Even if we're having a tough day, we really try to stay positive."

"I am confident that I'm trying my best. We'll find out later how it's going when we see how they end up,” Kylie concluded.