 
Geo News

Kylie Kelce opens up about building confidence as a mom

The wife of former football star shares three daughters with her husband Jason Kelce

By
Web Desk
|

August 15, 2024

Kylie Kelce opens up about building confidence as a mom
Kylie Kelce opens up about building confidence as a mom

Kylie Kelce, wife of Jason Kelce revealed how she is building her confidence while raising three daughters

In an exclusive interview with People magazine, the mom of three talked about her mom's mantra.

It is pertinent to mention that Kylie shares 4-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte, and 18-month-old Bennett with her husband Jason.

"Anyone that I speak to, especially other moms. I just keep repeating, ‘We're having fun,’ because if you say it enough, you'll believe it," she told the outlet.

"Some days you just have to laugh or you'll cry. I feel like you just have to just be like, ‘We're having fun, right? Yeah, we're having fun.’ So that's been recently my most common phrase, especially to other moms," Kylie explained.

While accepting her low confidence Kylie noted that she is growing with each passing day, she said, "I feel like all moms know that feeling. I wouldn't say I'm a confident mom only because as a mom, you sort of question everything you're doing, every day.”

"I'm still in the phase of, like every so often, I'm like, ‘How am I responsible for three little humans? How did that happen? When did we blink and get here?’" she added.

She further pointed out, "Even if we're having a tough day, we really try to stay positive."

"I am confident that I'm trying my best. We'll find out later how it's going when we see how they end up,” Kylie concluded.

Adele gushes over 'absolutely amazing' Chappell Roan
Adele gushes over 'absolutely amazing' Chappell Roan
Halle Berry reflects on menopause journey: 'Be fearless'
Halle Berry reflects on menopause journey: 'Be fearless'
Miranda Lambert follows in husband's footsteps: Source
Miranda Lambert follows in husband's footsteps: Source
Katy Perry's team defends 'Lifetimes' music video amid controversy
Katy Perry's team defends 'Lifetimes' music video amid controversy
Ben Affleck celebrates birthday as divorce looms
Ben Affleck celebrates birthday as divorce looms
'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcome first child
'Love Is Blind' stars Alexa and Brennon Lemieux welcome first child
Marius Borg Hoiby leaves Norwegian Royals in shock with assault confession
Marius Borg Hoiby leaves Norwegian Royals in shock with assault confession
Kim Kardashian returns to her old 'wild' self after heartbreak: Report
Kim Kardashian returns to her old 'wild' self after heartbreak: Report