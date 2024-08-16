'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo abandoned Gabriel look for THIS reason

Lucas Bravo, famed for his role as Gabriel in Emily in Paris recently talked about his new look.

At the premiere in Los Angeles, Bravo discussed his new hairstyle an the fan reaction in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

Bravo, 36, opted for a longer, shaggy look, a departure from his character's clean-shaven style.

He told the outlet, "I feel like every time I try to be myself and let things grow, people don't really want me to look like anything else than Gabriel."

"But I don't really take the clean-shaven short cut look, I'm more about letting things grow," he added.

Despite this, The Honeymoon actor revealed he is excited about his new look, which he is sporting for his upcoming role in HBO's Dangerous Liaisons.

This role involves extensive sword fighting, horse riding, and features a mustache and long hair.

Bravo’s new hairstyle, which includes a feathered look and a short beard, contrasts with his role as Gabriel, the charming chef on Emily in Paris.