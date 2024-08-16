 
Geo News

Christina Aguilera recalls being body shamed after 'skinny teenager' era

Christina Aguilera talked about how she was body shamed after she gained weight in her 20s

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Christina Aguilera recalls being body shamed after skinny teenager era
Christina Aguilera recalls being body shamed after 'skinny teenager' era

Christina Aguilera just addressed toxic beauty standards of the industry.

In a cover story for Glamour, the 43-year-old artist recalled how she endured being body shamed throughout her career.

The Genie In A Bottle singer graced the cover of the magazine and spoke to the outlet for an interview as she marked 25 years of her iconic pop debut.

As she spoke about her days in the start of her career, Christina recalled how her music bosses were not pleased when she put on a few pounds during her 20s, stating how they would pass remarks such as them preferring her as a “skinny teenager.”

“When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s,” she told the outlet.

The Lady Marmalade crooner continued, “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she's getting thicker.’”

“Then I had industry people say: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,’” she recalled.

Christina Aguilera’s weight has fluctuated over the years that fueled rumors of her consuming Ozempic when she debuted her appearance after a 50lb weight loss.

'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo abandoned Gabriel look for THIS reason
'Emily in Paris' star Lucas Bravo abandoned Gabriel look for THIS reason
Blake Lively's 2016 ‘uncomfortable' interview resurfaces sparking controversy
Blake Lively's 2016 ‘uncomfortable' interview resurfaces sparking controversy
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go the extra mile to make romance work: Source
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go the extra mile to make romance work: Source
Diego Luna shares big update about 'Andor' s2
Diego Luna shares big update about 'Andor' s2
Matthew Perry was ‘constantly' injected with drugs by assistant on death day video
Matthew Perry was ‘constantly' injected with drugs by assistant on death day
Adele gushes over 'absolutely amazing' Chappell Roan
Adele gushes over 'absolutely amazing' Chappell Roan
Halle Berry reflects on menopause journey: 'be fearless'
Halle Berry reflects on menopause journey: 'be fearless'
Miranda Lambert follows in husband's footsteps: Source
Miranda Lambert follows in husband's footsteps: Source