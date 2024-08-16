Christina Aguilera recalls being body shamed after 'skinny teenager' era

Christina Aguilera just addressed toxic beauty standards of the industry.

In a cover story for Glamour, the 43-year-old artist recalled how she endured being body shamed throughout her career.

The Genie In A Bottle singer graced the cover of the magazine and spoke to the outlet for an interview as she marked 25 years of her iconic pop debut.

As she spoke about her days in the start of her career, Christina recalled how her music bosses were not pleased when she put on a few pounds during her 20s, stating how they would pass remarks such as them preferring her as a “skinny teenager.”

“When you're a teenager, you have a very different body than when you're in your 20s,” she told the outlet.

The Lady Marmalade crooner continued, “I started to fill out, and then that was unacceptable because it was like, ‘Oh, she's getting thicker.’”

“Then I had industry people say: ‘They liked your body and how you were as a skinny teenager,’” she recalled.

Christina Aguilera’s weight has fluctuated over the years that fueled rumors of her consuming Ozempic when she debuted her appearance after a 50lb weight loss.