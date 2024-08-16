Blake Lively’s 2016 ‘uncomfortable’ interview resurfaces sparking controversy

Blake Lively is being called out by a journalist for an interview that occurred in 2016 and referring it as "the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced."



The Norwegian reporter, Kjersti Flaa, posted a 4-minute interview video on YouTube on Saturday with a title that reads, “The Blake Lively interview that made me want to quit my job."

Lively and her Café Society costar Parker Posey appeared in the interview to promote Woody Allen's film.

The video began with Flaa congratulating Lively for her growing “little bump” as she was pregnant with her daughter Inez at the time.

In response, Lively said to Flaa, “Congrats on your little bump."

Later the reporter asked Lively and Posey about the costume they wore in the film which seemingly made Lively uncomfortable.

"Everyone wants to talk about the clothes but I wonder if they would ask the men about the clothes," the Ends With Us star replied.

The reporter wrote in the description, "Sitting down with Blake Lively and her co-star Parker Posey for Cafe Society (2016) is the most uncomfortable interview situation I have ever experienced.”

She continued, "Is it not OK to congratulate someone on their pregnancy or to ask another woman about costumes she is wearing in a film?”

A source told People magazine that the journalist’s ‘rude statement’ ignited the conversation.

"It's truly such a rude statement. She is pregnant with a child," the insider said, adding, "If you feel the need to acknowledge that she's pregnant, at least do it respectfully."