Prince Harry terribly misses ‘safety net' in Columbia: Body language expert

Prince Harry is accompanied by a fleet of security as he lands in Columbia.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all smiles as they arrive in Bogotá for child welfare, bring about a large security troop.

The couple was spotted with a heavily-armed soldier lined the streets outside the school and surrounded the building.

The huge security team also included officers on motorbikes and sharp-suited security guards.

However, Harry still seemed anxious alongside Meghan Markle, reveals body language expert Judi James:

She said: "Harry walks ahead in less of a performative mode. He forms a polite smile but his expression is a little more tempered and complex. His eye expression looks almost wary which could be natural given that he is a royal without the kind of protocols and even safety nets the Firm will have when they are on proper royal tours."