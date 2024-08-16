 
Prince Harry terribly misses ‘safety net' in Columbia: Body language expert

Prince Harry brings his own security with trip to Columbia

By
Web Desk
|

August 16, 2024

Prince Harry is accompanied by a fleet of security as he lands in Columbia.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are all smiles as they arrive in Bogotá for child welfare, bring about a large security troop.

The couple was spotted with a heavily-armed soldier lined the streets outside the school and surrounded the building.

The huge security team also included officers on motorbikes and sharp-suited security guards.

However, Harry still seemed anxious alongside Meghan Markle, reveals body language expert Judi James:

She said: "Harry walks ahead in less of a performative mode. He forms a polite smile but his expression is a little more tempered and complex. His eye expression looks almost wary which could be natural given that he is a royal without the kind of protocols and even safety nets the Firm will have when they are on proper royal tours."

