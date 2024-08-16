Photo: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's son continues to ignore father: Report

Brad Pitt is reportedly reaching out to son Paxton after his tragic e-bike accident.

While Paxton has been recovering from the lethal accident, he has not gotten past the bruises his father’s abusive conduct cost him and his mother, as per the new findings of In Touch Weekly.

An insider recently spilled the beans on the matter and claimed, “Pax suffered serious head trauma and a hip injury, so he has a long way to go yet.”

The source also mentioned, “Pax was banged up. Doctors determined he had a minor brain bleed and a hip injury. He’ll have to do lots of physical therapy to get back to where he was.”

Speaking of Brad Pitt’s reaction to this accident, the source noted, “At first he was finding things out like the rest of the world — by reading the news.”

The insider also stated that “it’s like a knife to the heart” when he heard that Paxton was in ICU.

“It’s Brad’s worst nightmare — his son is in crisis, but Brad can’t do anything to help him. It’s tearing him up inside,” the source also maintained.

Wrapping up the chat, the source disclosed, “Brad has tried to reach Pax, but Pax won’t take his calls,” pointing out, “all Brad can do is wait and worry on his own. He’s deeply concerned and heartbroken.”