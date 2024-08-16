Taylor Swift breaks silence over Vienna terror plot at London 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift just addressed the terror scheme plotted in Vienna, that was eventually laid bare.

As she performed the first night of her Eras Tour in London at the iconic Wembley Stadium, it marked the first show by the Lover crooner ever since the cancellation of her three concerts in the Austrian city.

The Blank Space singer took the stage and interacted with her spectators. After opening the show with her performance of the songs Cruel Summer and Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince, Swift spoke to her fans.

"The way that you have chosen to welcome us. There are 92,000 of you, out here, with your hands in the air - screaming the words. Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts. We love you so much London,” the 34-year-old songstress said.

Swift continued, "I know how much planning and energy and effort it took to come to these shows I really appreciate that.”

For the unversed, Taylor Swift had to cancel her three Eras Tours concert scheduled in Vienna, Austria after the authorities nullified a terror plot that was expected to take place at the Ernst-Happel Stadium on either 9, 10 and 11 August.