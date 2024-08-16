 
Ashley Park plans to spend 'demure fall' after recovery from septic shock

The actress attended the 'Emily in Paris' season 4 premiere on Wednesday

August 16, 2024

Ashley Park revealed her plans after recovering from her recent health scare.

The 33-year-old actress stepped out on 14 August at the premiere of Emily in Paris season 4 with her boyfriend and costar Paul Forman.

Other show cast including Lily Collins, Park, Bruno Gouery, and Lucas Bravo also attended the Los Angeles premiere of the season 4 of the series.

Park exclusively told People magazine at the premiere that she having a "recovery summer right now" and plans to enjoy a "demure fall".

"I'm trying to get my health back and be back on my feet as I am right now," Park told the outlet.

"I've been gardening a lot,” she added.

Previously, Park told in a cover story for Cosmopolitan that she was hospitalized for septic shock in January while vacationing in the Maldives

It is pertinent to mention that, “Septic shock is a serious medical condition that can occur when an infection in your body causes extremely low blood pressure and organ failure due to sepsis,” as per the website of Cleveland Clinic. 

