Megan Thee Stallion. GloRilla gush over Beyonce and make THIS request

Megan Thee Stallion just made a request to none other than Beyoncé.

As the 29-year-old Grammy winning rapper made her appearance on Instagram’s Close Friends Only podcast alongside rapper and good friend, GloRilla, she tried to get some insights into the Single Ladies singer’s inner circle on the social media service.

"Beyoncé, if you have a Close Friends, could you please put me and Glo in it?" the Mamushi rapper requested with sincerity to which GloRilla quipped, "Please!"

The Wanna Be rapper then revealed how she has the Cowboy Carter album-maker in her Close Friends list over which Megan joked, "Delulu."

"Shawty delusional as f***! I know she never gonna see it, but I got her in my Close Friends,” GloRilla responded with a laugh.

Before GloRilla’s candid comment, the two also bonded over their mutual love Beyoncé. "I don't know, talking about Beyoncé still make me nervous," Megan Thee Stallion admitted. "Like Beyoncé is really, like, Beyoncé. Your mama named you Beyoncé 'cause she knew you were finna be that girl. She knew there was not gonna be another Beyoncé on the planet."