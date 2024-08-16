Meghan Markle has eyes on North Korea after Columbia trip?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might lay their eyes on North Korea after their Columbia trip.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have landed in the country for their philanthropic endeavours, are mocked for going wherever they are invited.

Royal expert Victoria Murphy tells The Sun: "I feel they must have been invited to other places and they must have chosen to say yes to this one."

She continued: "They have got to be careful about what they are doing and who they are accepting invites from.

Host Matt Wilkinson then walked: "Is North Korea going to invite them one day?"

She told The Sun: "They have to have their own reasons to be saying yes to this, and I think it is a little bit baffling in comparison to Nigeria.

"When they went to Nigeria it was very clear that was an Invictus focused trip, I think there was a clear purpose for that trip.

"And, Meghan had discovered that she was 43 per cent Nigerian so it made sense, and also Harry's long term in African countries, and the charity work he's done on the continent already,” she said.