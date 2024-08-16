Taylor Swift, Blake Lively under hot waters and labelled as 'mean girls'

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively under hot water, labelled as 'mean girls'

Taylor Swift was “dragged” into Blake Lively's It Ends With Us drama recently, with trolls claiming that the actress is using the singer for “clout.”

According to Daily Mail, the social media users have been trolling Lively for lumping her closest friends in with some of the Gossip Girl starlet’s behavior.

In regards to this, a user of X wrote, “Blake Lively being a mean girl and everyone being shocked is so funny to me. She's best friends with Taylor Swift.”

While another troll commented, “Blake Lively being best friends with Taylor Swift makes so much sense. I see Blake took some tips from Taylor using her ‘untouchable’ fame and clout to try and make people turn on someone they view as competition. Too bad the public can see right through these things now.”

Furthermore, a user on X penned about the pair that they both were “incredibly boring mediocre white women who receive far too much praise for doing the least.”

As per the publication, Swift has been accused of pulling shady tactics on the music charts to “sabotage” some of her musical rivals.

It is worth mentioning that Lively is currently in a rumored feud with her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, and has also been slammed online over some press interviews she's done, including an “uncomfortable” 2016 interview that made the journalist “want to quit” her job, as per the outlet.